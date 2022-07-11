Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 135,754 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 2,281.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 135,754 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned about 0.05% of SLM worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in SLM by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 107,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SLM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in SLM by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SLM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.11. SLM Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.31). SLM had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 31.67%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. SLM’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Stephens cut SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays cut their price target on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

