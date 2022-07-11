Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.74 Million Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,810,000. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,046,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CYBR. Summit Insights lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.00.

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $139.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.67. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $100.35 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.88). CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

