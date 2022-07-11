Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,744,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,562,000 after purchasing an additional 779,499 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,841,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $513,484,000 after purchasing an additional 263,157 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $446,572,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.60.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $57.27 on Monday. Duke Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $66.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.97 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 93.39% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

