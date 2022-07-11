Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.75 Million Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $401.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $368.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.71. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $321.15 and a 52-week high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.57). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.72%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $433.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $424.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.29.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

