Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,080 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,788,000 after purchasing an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after purchasing an additional 270,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,925,000 after purchasing an additional 84,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $69.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.59 and a 200 day moving average of $83.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $61.89 and a one year high of $108.51.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 35.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is presently 19.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BC shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.27.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

