Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 10,552 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 47,963.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,552 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RE. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 340.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

NYSE RE opened at $280.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $234.87 and a 1-year high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $10.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.32 by $1.99. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a boost from Everest Re Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

