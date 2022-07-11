Dupont Capital Management Corp Boosts Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BXP. Mizuho lowered their price target on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $89.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.61 and a 1 year high of $133.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.32%.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

