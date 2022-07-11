Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 610 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,102,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,564,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,179 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,029,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,022,728,000 after acquiring an additional 164,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $530,418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,298 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,470,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,289,000 after acquiring an additional 308,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,274,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $323,543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.02, for a total value of $645,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 719,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,796,123.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,613 shares of company stock worth $1,419,832. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN opened at $178.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $169.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.86. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

