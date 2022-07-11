Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 2,545.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,374,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,461 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,451,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,232,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,863,000 after acquiring an additional 163,826 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 785,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 727,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,280,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LECO opened at $123.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.31. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.95 and a 52 week high of $148.54.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $925.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.50 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 48.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LECO shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $144.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Lincoln Electric from $154.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.17.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

