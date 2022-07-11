Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $2,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $50.77 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.96. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 130.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $64.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 461.55%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $981,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 767,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,335,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on VTR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.50 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

