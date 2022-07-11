Dupont Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAA. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MAA. Mizuho dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.31.

NYSE MAA opened at $169.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.85 and a twelve month high of $231.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200 day moving average of $197.82.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 32.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 84.30%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

