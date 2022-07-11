Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 114.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $2,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,626,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,275,000 after purchasing an additional 32,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Toro by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,108,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,549,000 after purchasing an additional 269,779 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Toro by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,786,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after purchasing an additional 24,994 shares during the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. increased its position in shares of Toro by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 2,723,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,154,000 after buying an additional 117,126 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Toro by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,643,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,096,000 after buying an additional 53,444 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toro alerts:

In other news, VP Daryn A. Walters sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $128,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $108,502.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 5,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $449,523.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,077.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,537 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $78.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $115.68.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Toro had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Toro’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTC shares. StockNews.com cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Toro from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

About Toro (Get Rating)

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.