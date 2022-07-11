Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP David Alan West sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $264,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,623.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total transaction of $652,134.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,475 shares of company stock valued at $3,648,254 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARW opened at $111.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.40 and its 200-day moving average is $121.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.33 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

