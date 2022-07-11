Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires 489 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in Chemed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,559,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Chemed by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 223,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,092,000 after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,095,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Chemed by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.38, for a total transaction of $2,001,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,856 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,725.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,348,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,694 shares of company stock valued at $5,303,986. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed stock opened at $497.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $481.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.93. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $539.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.30. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $530.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

