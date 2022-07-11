Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,466 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $336,883,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock opened at $59.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.27. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.84 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.18%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on REXR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.17.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.