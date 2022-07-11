Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 1,315 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,800,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $993,650,000 after purchasing an additional 51,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,683,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,495,000 after acquiring an additional 17,194 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 913,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,327,000 after acquiring an additional 166,545 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 676,818 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,722 shares in the company, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $102.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.64 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 3.65%. EMCOR Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EME. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Sidoti raised shares of EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $146.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

