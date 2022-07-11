Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.67 Million Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Service Co. International by 51.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI opened at $70.63 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $54.99 and a one year high of $72.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70.

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $394.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 12,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $841,230.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $67,067,880.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 29,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $2,112,373.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares in the company, valued at $68,337,151.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

