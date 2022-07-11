Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,155 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SNA opened at $198.02 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $235.36.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 36.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

