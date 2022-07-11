Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.24 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,748,000 after acquiring an additional 387,502 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $53,900,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $48,884,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $40,676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,208.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 228,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,156,000 after purchasing an additional 211,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $185.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $205.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 40.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

