Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 263.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 22,744 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 13,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.96.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $79.35 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $128.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.