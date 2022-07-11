Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 12,425 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,425 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 1,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $353,510.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,555,077. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.17.

ARE stock opened at $146.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.33 and a 200-day moving average of $182.60. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $224.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($1.71). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $615.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is 169.18%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

