Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Charter Communications by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 201,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,645,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $825.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $582.00 to $515.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $669.70.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $463.55 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $407.75 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

