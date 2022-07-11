Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th.

Encompass Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $48.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.45. Encompass Health has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.56.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $66.48 per share, for a total transaction of $66,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at $228,425.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EHC. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in Encompass Health by 318.9% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,330,000 after buying an additional 2,283,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,733,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,118,000 after purchasing an additional 130,504 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 21.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,464,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,127,000 after purchasing an additional 254,385 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 7.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 714,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,785,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 638,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,410,000 after purchasing an additional 116,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

