New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $68.17 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 672,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,066 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Fiserv worth $68,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 67,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.96 per share, with a total value of $6,367,068.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,214,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,879,876.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

