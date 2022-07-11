New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,277 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Northrop Grumman worth $80,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $480.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a market capitalization of $74.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $463.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.63.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Profile (Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.