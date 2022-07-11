New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Lam Research worth $87,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Lam Research by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

In related news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research stock opened at $415.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $464.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $375.87 and a twelve month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $642.68.

Lam Research Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.