Machina Capital S.A.S. Cuts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Machina Capital S.A.S. decreased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 7,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Patron Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,897 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 19,237 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $127.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $4.01. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is -14.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.08.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

