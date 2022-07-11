Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys New Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,133,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,110,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

NortonLifeLock stock opened at $23.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.89. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.92. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.68.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.62 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 29.90% and a negative return on equity of 444.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 35.46%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

