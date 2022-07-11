New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 621 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Southern worth $84,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 17,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in shares of Southern by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $71.19 on Monday. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.47.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

