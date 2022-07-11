New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $86.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,138,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,446 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ford Motor worth $86,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 65,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 35,370 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,424 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

