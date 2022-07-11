Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $212,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $158.92 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a one year low of $128.46 and a one year high of $186.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.94.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.47. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 36.67%.

In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total value of $393,426.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,740.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $93,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,391,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.31.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

