Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. trimmed its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,622.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $69.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

