Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $233,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $48.31 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $66.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.96.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

