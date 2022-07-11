Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,213 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $6,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP opened at $83.03 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.69 and a 200 day moving average of $93.79. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.