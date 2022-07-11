Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $6,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,291,000 after buying an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after buying an additional 488,327 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8,470.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 444,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 439,713 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,808,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,805,000.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.06. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%.

