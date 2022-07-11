Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after buying an additional 1,164,939 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after buying an additional 617,023 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 715.4% in the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,355,000 after buying an additional 570,999 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,885,239,000 after buying an additional 567,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.65 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.95. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

