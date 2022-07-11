Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 15,237 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,247 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,237 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $8,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in Intel by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 45,896 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 4,725 shares in the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Intel by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 30,149 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.42.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $37.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market capitalization of $155.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.22. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

