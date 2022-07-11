Advisor Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,391 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Bank of Stockton purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $645,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,186,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $2,135,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $105.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.86 and its 200 day moving average is $116.08. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EOG. Susquehanna upped their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

