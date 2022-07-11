Good Life Advisors LLC Has $323,000 Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Elevance Health from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their target price on Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $607.00 to $533.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.76.

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $484.29 on Monday. Elevance Health Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $487.31 and its 200 day moving average is $475.54. The firm has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

