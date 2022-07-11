Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Good Life Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 805 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,203,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after purchasing an additional 386,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GS opened at $296.47 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $278.15 and a one year high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $18.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total transaction of $3,268,079.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,274,964.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 86,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total transaction of $1,316,840.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,240,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,278,946.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,330,390 shares of company stock valued at $28,952,332 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.46.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

