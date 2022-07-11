Advisor Partners LLC Grows Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,850,959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,433,000 after purchasing an additional 53,727 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,340,000 after purchasing an additional 99,285 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 812,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,885,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $527,862,000 after purchasing an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,778,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

ORLY opened at $657.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.04.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 721 shares in the company, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile (Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.