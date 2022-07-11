Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 5,016 Shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,879 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Pangaea Logistics Solutions were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 97.6% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 20,973 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 46,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANL opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.42 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.73 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.70.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $191.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. This is a boost from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

