Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Acquires New Holdings in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNX opened at $92.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 12-month low of $88.61 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.07. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. TD SYNNEX’s revenue was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $91,172.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,602,466.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.44, for a total value of $1,054,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,578,443.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,998. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

