1,639 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 3,154.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AEL. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $36.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.10. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.07.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $147.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.85 million. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 84.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 9,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $351,992.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,411,084.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

