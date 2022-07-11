Wedbush Lowers Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) to Neutral

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Redfin from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.77.

RDFN stock opened at $9.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.98. Redfin has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $63.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06.

Redfin ( NASDAQ:RDFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.97 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 53.87% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley E. Singer purchased 50,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.20 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $560,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $418,695 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 566.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 97.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

