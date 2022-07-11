Truist Financial Trims Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Target Price to $17.00

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.80% from the stock’s previous close.

DOC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.95.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.64. Physicians Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.81 per share, with a total value of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.