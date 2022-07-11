Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Raised to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $155.00. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on HLT. Barclays began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.27.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $111.59 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.18. The company has a market capitalization of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.32, for a total transaction of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 262,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,330,166.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,980. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,683,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,277,000 after purchasing an additional 552,618 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,494,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,938,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,291,000 after purchasing an additional 347,572 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,585,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,763,000 after purchasing an additional 311,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,043,000 after purchasing an additional 156,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.