Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Target Price to $23.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $26.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.28.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $19.82 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $26.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 362,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,932,000 after purchasing an additional 92,853 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

