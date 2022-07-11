Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Brixmor Property Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brixmor Property Group to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

BRX stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $19.42 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 25.39%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,516.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,662,445.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,684,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,145,000 after buying an additional 896,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,554,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,505,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,237,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $768,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,274 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 430,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

