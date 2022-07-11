Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Downgraded by Wolfe Research

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s previous close.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.25.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $111.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $120.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.21. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $108.66 and a 52 week high of $193.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $361.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.34 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,231,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,401,000 after buying an additional 43,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 42,537 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 401,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,649,000 after buying an additional 25,651 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,873,000 after buying an additional 20,967 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.